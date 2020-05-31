Sunrise: August 22, 1965



Sunset: May 17, 2020



No one ever spread more love in a lifetime than you and although you may be gone from our sight, you will never be gone from our hearts. We will always remember the great inspiration you were to all of us as well as the joy and laughter that you always delighted in sharing to those who were blessed to have known you.



