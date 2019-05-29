Eric passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at age 60. Born in Alaska to Carl (deceased) and Mona-Lee Bretall, he was the beloved husband of Laura Bretall (née Penn) for 38 years. He is survived by son Cameron; son Damien and wife Sara; granddaughter Claire; sister Suzanne and husband Joe Krug; sister-in-law Sandra and husband Kirk Larter; sister-in-law Gail and husband Jim Jarvis; aunt Joyce Johnson; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Eric embraced life, family and friends to the fullest. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, Eric helped organize the Motorcyclist's Operation Santa Claus Toy Run, providing gifts for needy children. Blessed with a mechanical mind, he started a successful appliance repair business, My Appliance Guy, and enjoyed teaching an appliance repair college course. Eric possessed a wealth of knowledge about music and loved to share his thoughts with everyone. His true passion was his family and every conversation led to pictures and stories of those he loved.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of his life is being planned for the fall. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019