April 3, 1978 - July 5, 2020 - Eric Delwin Shultz passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020. Eric leaves behind his wife, Allison, whom he loved dearly. Among his passions, nothing surpassed his abiding devotion to her.
Eric was a passionate sports fan. He was jubilant when his beloved Capitals won their first championship in 2018 and the Nationals their first in 2019. So much so that he attended both victory parades. Eric could even be mistaken for Nationals outfielder Jason Werth at times. His love of teams adorned in red was rounded out with Liverpool Football Club.
Those who knew Eric well were astonished with his green thumb. Initial success helping other's gardens translated to productive container gardens on various apartment terraces. When he finally had his own soil to till in Catonsville, he and Allison transformed a meager yard into a botanical oasis in a few short years.
A man of many skills, Eric had a long and successful career as a union piledriver in the Washington, DC area. Among many notable building projects he worked on was driving pile for the construction of the new Amazon headquarters, US Coast Guard headquarters, and US Marine Corps Helicopter Squadron One hanger at Quantico. Eric also drove pile at Nationals Park, where his signature remains on the final piece of steel placed. This fateful job changed the course of his life, as this is where Eric and Allison's paths first crossed.
While being tough enough for a life in construction, Eric also had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially for his cats Schatzi and Olive.
Eric was a man of compassion who knew looks could be deceiving, could always be counted on to help people as best he could, and pull for the underdog. Eric will be missed by all he touched.
Eric is additionally survived by his mother Cyndi, stepfather Larry, brother James (and family), sister Angel (and family), brother Ryan, and brother Kyle (and family).
Eric never knew his biological father, James Shultz, who died when Eric was two. He always regarded Larry as his dad.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eric's memory to CapsCare - https://www.nhl.com/capitals/community/
Or Chesapeake Bay Foundation - https://www.cbf.org/