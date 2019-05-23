Home

Eric B. Nilsen, 45, of Pasadena, MD died suddenly May 15. He was born to Bonnie and the late Nils K. B. Nilsen, Jr. on April 24, 1974, in Baltimore. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his beloved mother, brother Kris Nilsen (Monica), nephew Kristian Nilsen and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held May 31, 11 AM at Jenkins Memorial Church, Pasadena, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 26, 2019
