|
|
Eric John Rossmark, (AKA Blondie or Dube) of Havre de Grace, passed away at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Eric was born November 20, 1959 in Baltimore to Bernadette M. (Sikorski) and the late Henry L. Rossmark, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his brother Henry Rossmark, Jr.
Eric is survived by his brother, Kurt Rossmark and sister, Carol Balsamo.
He is also survived by four nephews and nieces and five great nieces and nephews.
Eric was a business partners with his friend, Mike Mangone, for over 21 years at Shoreline, where he loved his work.
Eric was an avid fisherman who like to fish with his friends Gus, Jim and great nephew Tyler. He would never miss an opportunity to play ball or go swimming with his great nephews Trevor and Tyler. Eric was known for his kind and generous heart. He was always willing to help you. If he couldn't fix it, he would manufacture a new one.
Services were Private at the Evans Funeral Chapel in Forest Hill. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020