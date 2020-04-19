Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Rossmark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Rossmark


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Rossmark Notice
Eric John Rossmark, (AKA Blondie or Dube) of Havre de Grace, passed away at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Eric was born November 20, 1959 in Baltimore to Bernadette M. (Sikorski) and the late Henry L. Rossmark, Sr.

He is preceded in death by his brother Henry Rossmark, Jr.

Eric is survived by his brother, Kurt Rossmark and sister, Carol Balsamo.

He is also survived by four nephews and nieces and five great nieces and nephews.

Eric was a business partners with his friend, Mike Mangone, for over 21 years at Shoreline, where he loved his work.

Eric was an avid fisherman who like to fish with his friends Gus, Jim and great nephew Tyler. He would never miss an opportunity to play ball or go swimming with his great nephews Trevor and Tyler. Eric was known for his kind and generous heart. He was always willing to help you. If he couldn't fix it, he would manufacture a new one.

Services were Private at the Evans Funeral Chapel in Forest Hill. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -