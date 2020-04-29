|
|
Eric T. LaMade, 61 died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Ocean Pines, MD.
Eric is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret LaMade, his brother Brian LaMade and mother in law Myrna Cottle.
Eric is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jennifer LaMade. He is also survived by his brother Wayne LaMade, sisters Rene' Graney, Paula Nelms, Kelli LaMade-Meagher, Donna Everhart and dear friends Jude and Gary Beidenkapp. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Eric was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY and subsequentially Executive Chef at many prestigious restaurants in the Baltimore/Washington DC area. Eric had a passion for music and especially enjoyed playing percussion instruments. He possessed a love for animals particularly Abilene, Gracie and his white German Shepard's. Eric touched many lives with his infectious sense of humor, kind soul, big heart and strong hugs.
There will be a celebration of life which will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eric's name to World Central Kitchens at (202) 844-6330 or donate.wck.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020