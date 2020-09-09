Erica Rubinstein

Erica "Ricki" Colman Rubinstein, 69, of Lutherville, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020. She is survived by her beloved life partner, Greg Muth; children, Spencer Rubinstein, Brian Rubinstein, and Jacqueline (Alisha) Babbstein; brothers, Steve (Suzanne) Colman, and Fred Colman (Julie Pearl); and grandchildren, Kailey Rubinstein and Bryce Rubinstein. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Myra Colman.



Erica worked for over 40 years as a social worker. She was an avid reader, gardener, and traveler. She was generous with multiple charitable organizations and truly lived Tikkum Olam (repairing the world). She was family centered and was a blessing to all the many lives she touched.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211.



