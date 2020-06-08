Erich Oppenheim
On June 6, 2020, Erich Oppenheim, of Baltimore, MD, peacefully passed away at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Thelma (nee Shapiro). He is survived by his devoted children Iris and Gary Ingber, Lee and Janet Oppenheim, and Carl and Carol Oppenheim. Loving grandfather of Rachel Ingber (Michael Schwartz), Abby Ingber, Michael Ingber, Sarah (Ryan) Felber, Amy Oppenheim (Jason Dunphy) and Itzhak (Miriam) Oppenheim, and adored great-grandfather of 15. He is predeceased by his siblings, Berta Sugarman, Manfred Oppenheim, Fritz Oppenheim, and Ludwig Oppenheim. He never forgot his parents who saved him and his brother by sending them out of Germany in 1935 the day after his Bar Mitzvah. He returned to Germany to honor his parents with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in 2015.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish Museum Of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. Please see Sol Levinson & Bros. website for virtual memorial service and Shiva service details.

