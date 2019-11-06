Home

Erika Antol Notice
On October 27, 2019, Erika Dawn Antol, 42, of Forest Hill, beloved daughter of Patrick & Pamela Antol; cherished sister of Taylor Antol; dear aunt of Isaiah Antol; great aunt of Izreal Antol.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Erika's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Memorial Service on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
