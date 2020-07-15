1/
Erin K. McGettigan
On July 12, 2020 Erin Kate McGettigan of Reisterstown passed away surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Adam McGettigan. Mother of Liam, Dylan and Malin McGettigan. Daughter of Michael Olson and stepmother Marlene Olson and Carol Cherrington and step father Joel Cherrington. Sister of Lars Olson and his wife Jamie Olson. Stepsister of Emily and Rachael Cherrington. Also survived by sister-in-law Jeannetta Gerrish and her husband Matt Gerrish.

All are welcome to join Erin's family at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Friday July 17, 2020 for Visitation (12PM - 2PM) and Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM, followed by burial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations: Chestnut Ridge Vol Fire Co, 12020 Greenspring Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117. For those wishing to view remotely the service will be livestreamed with link at www.elinefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
www.elinefuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
