On May 1, 2019; Erma L. Hubbard of Parkville; loving wife of the late William A. Hubbard "Bill"; devoted mother of Dennis W. Hubbard and his wife the late Brenda Hubbard nee Mauldin; beloved grandmother of Chad, Chris, Amy, Jason and Greg; dear great grandmother of 13. Family and friends will honor Erma's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-- 8800 Harford Road, Parkville on Sunday May 5 from 5-9 PM where a funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Erma's Name may be made to JDRF Maryland Chapter- 891 Elkridge Landing Road Suite 150 Linthicum, Maryland 21090. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019