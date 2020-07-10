Erma Sergi

Erma M. Sergi died peacefully on July 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Erma is survived by her husband, Anthony F. Sergi, her daughter, Diane Armstrong (Michael), her sister the late Jean Edsall, nieces and nephews, Debbie McMillen, Gary Edsall, Nancy Hoffman (Steve), Ray Edsall (Michelle), Toni Mitchell (Larry), Ben Marcantoni (Candyce), Ralph Marcantoni (Rosalie), Andy Marcantoni (Tracey), Theresa Castagna, Tanya Castagna Capalozza (Antonella), and was a cherished member of her extended family.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Erma's memory and spend time with a senior who may be lonely or need help. The family would like to thank the Brightview Senior Living Team that surrounded Erma with support and love. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com