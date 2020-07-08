Ernest A. Burch, Jr., son of Ernest and Margaret O'Brien Burch, passed away on April 28 at the Gilchrist Center at the age of 91. He grew up in the town of Swedesboro, NJ. He was graduated from Western Maryland college (now McDaniel) in 1950.



During his time in the US Army (1951-1954), he served as a 1st Lieutenant and was involved in the Korean conflict. After serving in Korea, Ernie took refresher courses at Western Maryland College, where he then met the love of his life and wife-to-be Carol Sause. At the time of his death, they were married 65 years.



Ernie chose Physical Therapy as his career and was graduated from PT school in 1956 from the University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, he spent his first 10 years as chief therapist at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. After leaving Union Memorial in 1967, he went into private practice and became CEO of Burch, Rhoads & Loomis. The practice encompassed 10 offices. In the journal of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation he was referred to as private practices' "Top Gun." Though Ernie was quite successful in private practice, where he truly shined was in the amazing depth and breadth of his service to the APTA. He started off serving as secretary in 1959, then rising rapidly to president of the Maryland chapter.



The curriculum vitae of Ernie's professional activities and all of the numerous awards he received over the years is far too long to list. A few highlights of his most significant activities and awards include Maryland APTA chapter president (1963-65), National APTA Vice President (1985-88), chairman of the State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners (1971-84), and President of APTA Private Practice Section (1988-92). Ernie received all of the highest awards that the APTA offers. He was a pioneer in the Physical Therapy world and a role model to many in his field.



Ernie was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his brother Edward and was proud father to son David Burch and his wife Keltie, daughter Leslie Gerber and her husband Eric and grandchildren Evan Burch, Scott Burch, Lindsay Myers and four great-grandchildren.



Graveside service was private. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McDaniel College, 2 College Hill Westminster, MD 21157-4390; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8516 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, MD 21286-2303 or to the organization of your choice.



