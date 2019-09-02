Home

St Demetrios Greek Orthodox
2504 Cub Hill Rd
Parkville, MD 21234
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2504 Cub Hill Rd
Baltimore, MD
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2504 Cub Hill Rd
Baltimore, MD
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2504 Cub Hill Rd.
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
2504 Cub Hill Rd
Baltimore, MD
Very Rev. Ernest Arambiges

Very Rev. Ernest Arambiges Notice
On August 31, 2019, Protopresbyter, Pastor Emeritus, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Very Rev. Ernest Arambiges. Beloved husband of Maria Arambiges (nee Sitaras.) Devoted father of Vivian Maroulis (George), Renee D. Arambiges and the late Craig J. Arambiges. Brother of the late Steve Ambridge and Aphrodite Lambrow. Grandfather of Christen Maroulis, Nicholas Freeman, Anastasia Maroulis, Lauren Snoots and Miriam Newcomer (Drew.) Also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

Father Arambiges will lie in state at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2504 Cub Hill Rd. Balto. MD 21234 on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd from 11 AM to 9 PM. A Matins (Orthros) Service will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10 AM with Funeral Services to begin at 11 AM. Interment in the adjoining Church Cemetery.

Please omit flowers. Contributions to St. Demetrios Philotokos, Fr. Ernest Arambiges Library, Craig Arambiges Fund or Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Remember
