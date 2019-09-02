|
On August 31, 2019, Protopresbyter, Pastor Emeritus, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Very Rev. Ernest Arambiges. Beloved husband of Maria Arambiges (nee Sitaras.) Devoted father of Vivian Maroulis (George), Renee D. Arambiges and the late Craig J. Arambiges. Brother of the late Steve Ambridge and Aphrodite Lambrow. Grandfather of Christen Maroulis, Nicholas Freeman, Anastasia Maroulis, Lauren Snoots and Miriam Newcomer (Drew.) Also survived by 4 great grandchildren.
Father Arambiges will lie in state at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 2504 Cub Hill Rd. Balto. MD 21234 on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd from 11 AM to 9 PM. A Matins (Orthros) Service will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10 AM with Funeral Services to begin at 11 AM. Interment in the adjoining Church Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Contributions to St. Demetrios Philotokos, Fr. Ernest Arambiges Library, Craig Arambiges Fund or Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019