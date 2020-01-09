|
Ernest C. Dawson, age 96, died at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was born August 20, 1923 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Tecumseh Dawson and the late Nanny Dawson (Boyle). He was married to the late Helen W. Dawson (Wantz).
Ernest graduated from Cornell University and was an electrical engineer for Baltimore Gas and Electric for 40 years. He served in the US Army during WWII. He loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid golfer. He lived in Ellicott City for 35 years.
Surviving are sons Robert E. Dawson (Patricia Browning) of Wilmington, NC and Russell P. Dawson of Ellicott City; daughter Cynthia D. Nichols (Reid) of Ellicott City; 7 grandchildren: Marnie, Michael (Matt), Robert, Jennifer (Jeremy), Benjamin (Kara), Caitlin (William), and Elizabeth (Morgan); and 4 great grandchildren: Drew, Graham, Shane, and Dawson.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to in the name of Col. Ernest C. Dawson, USA (ret.). Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020