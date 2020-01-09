Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Dawson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Dawson Notice
Ernest C. Dawson, age 96, died at his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was born August 20, 1923 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Tecumseh Dawson and the late Nanny Dawson (Boyle). He was married to the late Helen W. Dawson (Wantz).

Ernest graduated from Cornell University and was an electrical engineer for Baltimore Gas and Electric for 40 years. He served in the US Army during WWII. He loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid golfer. He lived in Ellicott City for 35 years.

Surviving are sons Robert E. Dawson (Patricia Browning) of Wilmington, NC and Russell P. Dawson of Ellicott City; daughter Cynthia D. Nichols (Reid) of Ellicott City; 7 grandchildren: Marnie, Michael (Matt), Robert, Jennifer (Jeremy), Benjamin (Kara), Caitlin (William), and Elizabeth (Morgan); and 4 great grandchildren: Drew, Graham, Shane, and Dawson.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to in the name of Col. Ernest C. Dawson, USA (ret.). Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -