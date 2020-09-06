Ernest F. Silversmith, 89, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Eva Silversmith (nee Perlman); children, Ann Silversmith (Jim Schreve), Ruth Silversmith (John Moore), Edward (Susan) Silversmith, and Daniel (Janet) Silversmith; grandchildren, Kevin (Amber) Schreve, Rob Silversmith (Rohini Ramadas), Aaron Moore, Tommy Moore, Daniel Silversmith, David Silversmith, Joe Silversmith, and Ellie Silversmith; and his great granddaughter, Lily Schreve. He was predeceased by his sister, Dora Harnish; and parents, Elizabeth and John Silversmith.



Ernie will be remembered as a hardworking professor, father, and husband. He loved his students and enjoyed educating everyone he could, in the classroom or otherwise. He was incredibly endearing, gentle and affable with everyone he met. He will be missed dearly.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Jewish Museum of Maryland 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD, 21202, or a donation in memory of Ernest Silversmith may be made to the Morgan State University Foundation to benefit the Chemistry Department. Checks should be made payable to the Morgan State University Foundation and sent to Morgan State University, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21251.



