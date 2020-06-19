Ernest Green of Annapolis, 88, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Ginger Cove of Annapolis, the continuing care community, after contracting COVID-19.



Ernie was active in choral activities throughout the region, singing with The Annapolis Chorale, led by his son, and lending his bass every Sunday to the choir at St. Anne's Church. He was an enthusiastic conversationalist, full of humor and reminiscence. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, anchored by his marriage of 56 years to his late wife, Rachel, and immensely proud of their children and grandchildren.



Born in Baltimore, Ernest Green attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy, and Western Maryland College, and served in the US Army in the occupation of Germany. He spent much of his life in Cleveland, where he worked as a manufacturer's representative. He loved the arts, and sang there with several choirs, and was a fixture in local theater productions.



He is survived by his son, J. Ernest Green and his family, Molly Moore Green and their children, Alec and Ella, of Severna Park; and by his daughter, Rachel Green and her family, Brendan Cormack and their three sons, Eric, Tobias and Noel, of Baltimore. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Rachel. He is also survived by Mary Beth Robey, twin sister of his late wife.



The family is grateful for the outstanding community provided by Ginger Cove over many years, and especially for the loving care during his difficult final months.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Anne's Church, Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Anne's Music Program, 199 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis MD 21401 or to Live Arts Maryland, P.O. Box 8, Huntingtown, MD, 20639



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store