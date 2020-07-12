1/
Ernest Leroy Roberts Jr.
On June 12, 2020, Ernest Leroy Roberts, Jr. passed away. He is survived by his devoted daughter Suzanne L. Prevosto and her mother Adriana Roberts; loving grandfather of Brooke and Cole France; dear brother of Elizabeth Scannell and her husband Robert, and the late Julie Clice and Lee Roberts; beloved brother-in-law of Gil Clice.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10am-12pm at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236. A memorial service will follow at 12pm. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ernest's name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUL
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Memories & Condolences
June 24, 2020
Sincere condolences to Ernie's friends and family. He was always an outstanding loyal friend to me and very caring for his family.
Gerald E. Ford
Friend
