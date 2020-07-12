On June 12, 2020, Ernest Leroy Roberts, Jr. passed away. He is survived by his devoted daughter Suzanne L. Prevosto and her mother Adriana Roberts; loving grandfather of Brooke and Cole France; dear brother of Elizabeth Scannell and her husband Robert, and the late Julie Clice and Lee Roberts; beloved brother-in-law of Gil Clice.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10am-12pm at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236. A memorial service will follow at 12pm. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ernest's name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com