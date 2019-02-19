|
SEWELL On Wednesday, February 13, 2019; Pastor Ernest Maurice Sewell. Beloved husband of Mrs. Brenda J. Sewell.On Wednesday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road (Randallstown, 21133) from 3:00-8:00PM.On Thursday, Pastor Sewell will lie instate at the Christian Life Church, 6605 Liberty Road, Baltimore, MD (21207) where the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019