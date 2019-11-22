|
On November 20, 2019, Ernest N. Boczar passed away suddenly. He was the beloved husband of Irene Boczar (nee Lozuk); loving father of Betty VanDaniker and her husband James, Sr., Christine Fronczak and her husband Raymond, Monica Elliott and her husband Joseph, Susan Kerns and her husband Richard, III, and Carolyn Debelius and her husband Stephen, Sr.; loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Robert Boczar and his late wife Margaret, and Ernest's late sister Monica Boczar. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10am, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church (Bradshaw). Interment services will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019