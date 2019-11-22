Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Bradshaw, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Boczar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest N. Boczar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest N. Boczar Notice
On November 20, 2019, Ernest N. Boczar passed away suddenly. He was the beloved husband of Irene Boczar (nee Lozuk); loving father of Betty VanDaniker and her husband James, Sr., Christine Fronczak and her husband Raymond, Monica Elliott and her husband Joseph, Susan Kerns and her husband Richard, III, and Carolyn Debelius and her husband Stephen, Sr.; loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Robert Boczar and his late wife Margaret, and Ernest's late sister Monica Boczar. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 10am, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church (Bradshaw). Interment services will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -