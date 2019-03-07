Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST AGNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST S. AGNES

Notice Condolences Flowers

ERNEST S. AGNES Notice
On March 4, 2019, ERNEST S. AGNES, loving husband of Marguerite A. Agnes (nee Cysyk); dear brother of Francis Agnes (Maryanne). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 am at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City. Interment will be on Wednesday 11:30 am at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now