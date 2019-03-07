|
|
On March 4, 2019, ERNEST S. AGNES, loving husband of Marguerite A. Agnes (nee Cysyk); dear brother of Francis Agnes (Maryanne). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 am at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City. Interment will be on Wednesday 11:30 am at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019