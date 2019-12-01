|
On November 29, 2019, Ernest William 'Ernie' Beck, Jr.
He is survived by son Brian William Beck, son Joseph Scott Beck and his wife Rachael, brothers John Latchford and George William Beck and grandchildren: Hayley McClain; Conner William; Casey Scott; Molly Mae; and Aidan Joseph.
Funeral services an interment will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,
26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019