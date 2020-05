Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family

Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family

On Sunday May 10, 2020, Ernestine W. Christian, beloved wife of 68 years of the late Roland Christian; mother of Bishop Frank Willett, Carolyn Moseley and Vonita Jones; grandmother of Tammy Daniels, Jemal Jones and Danquire Allen; great grandmother of 4 and great great grandmother of 4.



Friends may call at ESTEP BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 1300 Eutaw Place Wednesday 4-6pm. Interment Thursday at 10am Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store