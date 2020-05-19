Or Copy this URL to Share

On Sunday May 10, 2020, Ernestine W. Christian, beloved wife of 68 years of the late Roland Christian; mother of Bishop Frank Willett, Carolyn Moseley and Vonita Jones; grandmother of Tammy Daniels, Jemal Jones and Danquire Allen; great grandmother of 4 and great great grandmother of 4.



Friends may call at ESTEP BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 1300 Eutaw Place Wednesday 4-6pm. Interment Thursday at 10am Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



