Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360

Ernie Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernie Chapman Notice
On February 10, 2020 Ernie J. Chapman passed away, he was the beloved husband of 48 years to Katherine Chapman (nee Hudgins); devoted father of Trisha Brittain and her husband Edward, Lisa Crowley, Mark Crowley and his wife Janine; and the late Bryan Crowley, Diana and Pamela Clayton; dear brother of Vicki Stevenson and Cynthia Dubecky; loving son of the late Ernest and Hilda Chapman; also survived by 12 grandchildren

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -