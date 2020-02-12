|
On February 10, 2020 Ernie J. Chapman passed away, he was the beloved husband of 48 years to Katherine Chapman (nee Hudgins); devoted father of Trisha Brittain and her husband Edward, Lisa Crowley, Mark Crowley and his wife Janine; and the late Bryan Crowley, Diana and Pamela Clayton; dear brother of Vicki Stevenson and Cynthia Dubecky; loving son of the late Ernest and Hilda Chapman; also survived by 12 grandchildren
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020