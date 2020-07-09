1/1
Ernie Robinson
1937 - 2020
Ernest J Robinson, Jr, 82 of New Bern, NC passed away on June 6, 2020. Born on Sept. 24, 1937 in Washington, DC to Ernest J. Robinson, Sr. and Elsie (Strasser) Robinson. He attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA graduating in 1957. He joined the Air Force and went on to work for the Laurel Post Office until his retirement in 1992. He is survived by his wife Peggy. Daughters, Darlene Brecht and husband Robin, of Laurel, MD. Sharon Cocchiola and husband Mike of Ashland, VA. Son EJ Robinson III of New Bern, NC. 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Sisters Katherine Eccelston of Catonsville, MD and Elsie Trivett of Timonium, MD. Sister in law Joann Walton and husband John of Salisbury, MD and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and fun personality. He loved horse racing, attending NASCAR races and fishing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
