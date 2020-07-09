Ernest J Robinson, Jr, 82 of New Bern, NC passed away on June 6, 2020. Born on Sept. 24, 1937 in Washington, DC to Ernest J. Robinson, Sr. and Elsie (Strasser) Robinson. He attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA graduating in 1957. He joined the Air Force and went on to work for the Laurel Post Office until his retirement in 1992. He is survived by his wife Peggy. Daughters, Darlene Brecht and husband Robin, of Laurel, MD. Sharon Cocchiola and husband Mike of Ashland, VA. Son EJ Robinson III of New Bern, NC. 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, Sisters Katherine Eccelston of Catonsville, MD and Elsie Trivett of Timonium, MD. Sister in law Joann Walton and husband John of Salisbury, MD and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and fun personality. He loved horse racing, attending NASCAR races and fishing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
or charity of your choice
.