Erva H. Price, age 91, of Aberdeen, MD departed this life Saturday, July 11, 2020 at University of MD Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.



The viewing and service will be held privately, with service Livestreamed via Facebook on "Lisa Scott Funeral Home P.A." page and the funeral home website, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1:00 PM.



Burial will be in Mt. Calvary U.A.M.E. Cemetery, Aberdeen, MD following services.



Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family



