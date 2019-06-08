Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
On June 5, 2019 Essie Hammond of Ellicott City, beloved mother of Kenneth Hammond (Denise Joyce), Janet Franks (the late James), Rosemarie Fulmore (Anthony), Kevin Hammond (Susan), Marilyn Lewis (William) and the late Annette Hammond, cherished grandmother of 12, and dear great grandmother of 11. The family will receive friends on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Columbia Community Church, 8516 Thomas Williams Way, Columbia, MD 21045 and on Friday June 14, 2019 10-11 am. Funeral services will start at 11 am. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Garden. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019
