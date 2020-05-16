Essie Jean Knott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knott, on May 11, 2020, Essie Jean, of Westminster, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Knott, mother of Susan Meyers, mother-in-law of Gary Meyers, grandmother of Jennifer Brockdorff( Scott Joyner), Ginger Angell(Collin), Meghan Meyers Stella(David) and great-grandchildren Brett and Cassidy Brockdorff, Maxwell Angell and Anthony and Violet Stella.

Memorial services held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved