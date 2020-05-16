Or Copy this URL to Share

Knott, on May 11, 2020, Essie Jean, of Westminster, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Knott, mother of Susan Meyers, mother-in-law of Gary Meyers, grandmother of Jennifer Brockdorff( Scott Joyner), Ginger Angell(Collin), Meghan Meyers Stella(David) and great-grandchildren Brett and Cassidy Brockdorff, Maxwell Angell and Anthony and Violet Stella.



Memorial services held at a later date.



