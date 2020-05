Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Essie's life story with friends and family

Share Essie's life story with friends and family

Knott, on May 11, 2020, Essie Jean, of Westminster, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Knott, mother of Susan Meyers, mother-in-law of Gary Meyers, grandmother of Jennifer Brockdorff( Scott Joyner), Ginger Angell(Collin), Meghan Meyers Stella(David) and great-grandchildren Brett and Cassidy Brockdorff, Maxwell Angell and Anthony and Violet Stella.



Memorial services held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store