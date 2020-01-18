|
On January 16, 2020 Estella "Lee" Coard (nee Easton) beloved wife of the late Charles T. Coard, Jr., and devoted mother of Patricia L. Spicer, and Scott Coard and his wife Laura. Loving grandmother of Kelly Davis and her husband Jerry, Greg Coard and his wife Carrie, Thomas Coard and significant other Patty, and Emma Rose Coard. Dear great grandmother of Merida, Charlie and Belle.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Sunday, January 19th, from 4 to 6 P.M. All are invited to attend Funeral Service on Monday, January 20th, in the Loch Raven Presbyterian Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her memory to Loch Raven Presbyterian Church, 9318 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 or to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 18, 2020