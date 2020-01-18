Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Loch Raven Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Coard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella L. Coard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estella L. Coard Notice
On January 16, 2020 Estella "Lee" Coard (nee Easton) beloved wife of the late Charles T. Coard, Jr., and devoted mother of Patricia L. Spicer, and Scott Coard and his wife Laura. Loving grandmother of Kelly Davis and her husband Jerry, Greg Coard and his wife Carrie, Thomas Coard and significant other Patty, and Emma Rose Coard. Dear great grandmother of Merida, Charlie and Belle.

Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Sunday, January 19th, from 4 to 6 P.M. All are invited to attend Funeral Service on Monday, January 20th, in the Loch Raven Presbyterian Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her memory to Loch Raven Presbyterian Church, 9318 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 or to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -