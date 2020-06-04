Estelle Anne Weinberg
Estelle Anne Weinberg, passed away on June 3, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her children, Lynn Weinberg (Ira Weiner), Debra Weinberg and Frank (Karen) Weinberg; grandchildren, Rachel Weinberg and Elliott Weinberg; She is predeceased by her loving husband, Martin Leon Weinberg and parents, David and Dorothy Rivlin.

Estelle Weinberg respected every person she encountered. She treated every person as an equal. Estelle Weinberg understood that everyone is created in the image of G-D, betzelm elokim, and therefore treated everyone with kindness. She, along with her beloved husband, through her actions taught this value to her children. Estelle Weinberg was dedicated to giving her unconditional love and support to her family and learning throughout her life. Her Jewish religion and values were ever present in her heart.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
