Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery
Berrymans Lane
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery
Berrymans Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Cohen Notice
Estelle Betty Cohen (nee Goldstein), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Jane Bernard, Ralph Cohen, and Madge Cohen; children-in-law, Janet Cohen, Brad Hessel, and Starr Parsons; grandchildren, Eve Strickman (Scott Strickstein), Todd Strickman (Bruna Sobral), MeLena Hessel (Ryan Holmes), Elenda Hessel (Eric Feinstein), Allison (Brandon) Lipowitz, Emil Hessel, and Tara Katims; great-grandchildren, Kai Strickstein, Bodhi Strickstein, and Lehira Holmes; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, the late Alan K. Cohen and Charles A. Wagner; son, Jefferson Katims; parents, Jacob and Helene Goldstein; and sisters, Cecile (Charles) Cohen and Mildred (Alvin) Blum.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Monday, January 13, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Notre Dame of Maryland University, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 4701 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210, Memo line: Dr. Regina and Dino Soria Scholarship Fund. In mourning at 3516 Autumn Dr., Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -