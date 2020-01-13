|
|
Estelle Betty Cohen (nee Goldstein), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Jane Bernard, Ralph Cohen, and Madge Cohen; children-in-law, Janet Cohen, Brad Hessel, and Starr Parsons; grandchildren, Eve Strickman (Scott Strickstein), Todd Strickman (Bruna Sobral), MeLena Hessel (Ryan Holmes), Elenda Hessel (Eric Feinstein), Allison (Brandon) Lipowitz, Emil Hessel, and Tara Katims; great-grandchildren, Kai Strickstein, Bodhi Strickstein, and Lehira Holmes; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, the late Alan K. Cohen and Charles A. Wagner; son, Jefferson Katims; parents, Jacob and Helene Goldstein; and sisters, Cecile (Charles) Cohen and Mildred (Alvin) Blum.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Monday, January 13, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Notre Dame of Maryland University, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 4701 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210, Memo line: Dr. Regina and Dino Soria Scholarship Fund. In mourning at 3516 Autumn Dr., Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020