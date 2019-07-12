Estelle Lucille (Paquette) Bechtol, a long-time resident of Aberdeen, MD and who lived in Baltimore, MD at the time of her passing, died July 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Theodore Robert Bechtol, Sr.



She was born in Taunton, MA on November 29, 1924 to Charles Jean Paquette, Sr. and Alice Mador Paquette. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Charles Jean Paquette, Jr. Mrs. Bechtol attended parochial and public schools in Taunton and Attleboro, MA, and graduated from Bridgewater College. She completed additional coursework in library sciences from other institutions, especially The Pennsylvania State University, where she met her future husband. From her childhood, she spoke both fluent English and French.



Mrs. Bechtol was a member of the Steppingstone Museum Association, the Historical Society of Harford County, and the Harford County Retired Teachers Association. Mid-life, she and her husband traveled widely in Europe and the United States. Mrs. Bechtol took a life-long interest in needlework and sewing, plus cooking, entertaining, design and history, and had several curated collections of decorative objects from Europe. She was an avid reader and enjoyed assembling notebooks of family memorabilia and photographs. While living in the Oak Crest Village retirement community, she presented an exhibition of her collection of wooden figurines from Scandinavia.



Mrs. Bechtol had a long career as an elementary school librarian and media specialist with the Harford County Public School system. While an educator, she created elaborate dioramas and puppet shows to present children's literature to her students. Mischievous Peter Rabbit was her favorite literary character and a favorite collectible. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most avid reading audience.



Mrs. Bechtol is survived by two sons, Theodore Robert Bechtol, Jr. (Nancy) of Silver Spring, MD and David Charles Bechtol (Diane) of Monrovia, MD. She had four grandchildren, Keith Christopher Bechtol (Ellen), Sarah Elizabeth Bechtol Saar (Skylar), Erica Marie Bechtol and Gregory Robert Bechtol. Late in life, she delighted in her two great-grandchildren, Claire Theodora Bechtol and Everly Balland Saar. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Harford County MD, Carlisle PA, in the Pittsburgh, PA vicinity and in New Hampshire and New York.



A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at the Oak Crest Village chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, visitation begins at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions to the Historical Society of Harford County, 143 N. Main St., Bel Air, MD 21014 or to the Consortium for Public Education (Bechtol Family Foundation) 420 9th Street, McKeesport, PA 15132-4001. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019