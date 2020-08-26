1/
Esther Blanche Headley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 22, 2020, Esther Blanche Headley (nee Pfeiffer) entered larger life. She was the beloved wife of the late L. Coleman Headley; loving mother of Denise Headley Noll; cherished aunt of Steven Pfeiffer, Deborah Schrueder, and the late Sharon Koller.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W. Seminary Ave., Lutherville, MD 21093, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4-6pm. A Celebration of the Life of Esther Headley and the Holy Eucharist will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11am, at the Church of the Holy Comforter. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Esther's name to the Church of the Holy Comforter, or the Best Friends Animal Society Life Saving Center, 307 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Comforter
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved