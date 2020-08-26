On August 22, 2020, Esther Blanche Headley (nee Pfeiffer) entered larger life. She was the beloved wife of the late L. Coleman Headley; loving mother of Denise Headley Noll; cherished aunt of Steven Pfeiffer, Deborah Schrueder, and the late Sharon Koller.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 W. Seminary Ave., Lutherville, MD 21093, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4-6pm. A Celebration of the Life of Esther Headley and the Holy Eucharist will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11am, at the Church of the Holy Comforter. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Esther's name to the Church of the Holy Comforter, or the Best Friends Animal Society Life Saving Center, 307 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013.



