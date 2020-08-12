On July 27, 2020 Esther Clement (nee Rosa), 95; beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Clement, DDS; loving mother of Patricia A.C. Marshall, Sheree J. Clement and husband Marc Scott and David F. Clement; cherished grandmother of Patrick Marshall (Dawn), David Marshall (Courtney), Max Scott, Nicholas Clement and Esther Marie Clement and great-grandmother of two; dear sister of Eldean, Frank and Michael Moore, Mary Martin, Donna Cooper, Violet Owens, Joy Ruoss and the late Chester Moore and Magdalene "Pat" Hall. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, 2-4pm. Funeral services will be celebrated in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 18 at 10am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, Development Office, 525 N. Wolf Street, Baltimore, MD 21205, or visit https://secure.jhu.edu/form/nursing
and/or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or visit https://www.michaeljfox.org
