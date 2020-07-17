Esther Fedner

On July 10, 2020, Esther Louise Fedner, recently of Cockeysville, passed away peacefully. She is survived by her husband Mark, older brother Jerry (Elaine), children Jeff (Shawn) and Jenni (Justin), grandchildren Grayson and Jett.



Family and friends are invited to call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Homes at 6500 York Road on July 17th 5-7PM for viewing. Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter. Facemasks are required for entry.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in her honor to the Scleroderma Foundation or Pulmonary Hypertension Association.



