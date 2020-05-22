On Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Esther Louise "Weezie" Miller (née Rosenbaum), loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 87.



Louise was born on April 6, 1933 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was the daughter of Morris and Esther Rosenbaum. Louise attended Choate School and graduated from Searing School. In her 20's, Louise worked as a buyer of fashion accessories and a fashion coordinator for Rosenbaum Brothers Department Store.



In 1958, Louise married the love of her life, Stanley "Marty" Miller. Louise spent her life raising their children, in addition to working in the family collections business and 10 years at Advance Business Systems. All who loved her knew her as a fierce protector of her family. Louise was the matriarch of the Miller family and the glue that held them together.



Louise was a patron of the arts, a dog lover, and enjoyed watching baseball and horse racing. She was sophisticated, gracious, a master of traditional hospitality and etiquette and always greeted people with her engaging smile. Louise was well travelled, cruising the world with her mother as a young woman and later traveling with her husband.



Louise was preceded in death by son, Robert Miller, daughter, Julie Miller, and grandson, Adam Miller. She is survived by her husband, Marty Miller, children, George (Norma) Miller, John (Cheryl) Miller, and Carrie (Al) Parker, and by grandchildren Laura (Karen) Brown, Anna Miller, Kamber Parker, Alex Parker, and Eli Miller.



Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, make donations in her honor to Greenville Area Parkinson Society or Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



