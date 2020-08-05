1/1
Esther Marie Henning
Esther Marie Henning, age 91, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 23, 2020 at Commonwealth Care in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Hereford, Maryland, she was the daughter of Harry and Bertha (Cole) Kelbaugh and wife of the late Kenneth John Henning. She worked as an Administrative Assistant and retired, after 25 years, from Aberdeen Proving Ground. She loved boating and shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. She also volunteered at many events with her husband, at Otter Point Yacht Club.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Linda Ey and husband, Mark; and grandchildren, Chloe Ey (Nick Sturla) and Lauren Ey (John D'Agostino).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth David Henning; sisters, Mildred Ward and Bernice Cook and brothers, Harry E. Kelbaugh, Carroll Kelbaugh, Joe Kelbaugh, Frank Kelbaugh and Paul Kelbaugh.

Contributions may be made to Joppa Magnolia Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
