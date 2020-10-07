Esther May Moretz, age 92, of Forest Hill, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020 at Broad Creek Manor Assisted Living in Whiteford, Maryland with her daughters by her side. Born on November 2, 1927 in Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Dewey and Lucy Viola (Davis) May and the wife of the late Elwin Moretz. She retired from Aberdeen Proving Grounds as a Personnel Specialist with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed travel, spending time with friends at the Aberdeen Golden Age Club and was a member of North Harford Baptist Church where she had many friends.
Esther is survived by her beloved children, Donald E. Moretz (Nancy) of Forest Hill, Maryland, Kenneth W. Moretz (Cheryl) of Havre de Grace, Maryland, Barbara A. Harrington of Pahrump, Nevada, Joanne M. Salpeas (Emmanuel) of Havre de Grace, Maryland, sister Edna Roop of Aberdeen, Maryland, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert E. Moretz, sister, Sara "Helen" Bealfield and brother, Ford May.
Services were held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at North Harford Baptist Church. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Harford Baptist Church 4008 Old Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, Maryland 21084.
