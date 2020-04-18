Home

Esther P. Miller (nee Pines), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her cherished children, Ira (Julie) Miller, Susan Miller (Jim Williams), and Barb (Howard) Siegel; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis W. Miller; granddaughter, Sarah Rebekah Miller; brothers, Samuel and Joseph Pines; and parents, Morris and Jennie Pines.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please direct donations to: The Louis W. & Esther P. Miller Library Endowment Fund. For any contributions, please have cards sent to Barb Siegel, at 5 Diamond Crest Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
