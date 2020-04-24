Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Rosenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Rosenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Rosenberg Notice
Esther Rosenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving children, Neil (Nancie) Rosenberg, Stephen (Fran) Rosenberg, Judi (Scott) Edwards and Henry (Susan) Rosenberg; grandchildren, Amanda Rosenberg, Frank Cohen, Laura (Jared) Hosid, Andrew (Jen) Rosenberg, Courtney (Jason) Snyder, Jared (Lauren) Edwards, Jason, Geri, Jaclyn and Jamie Rosenberg; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Talia and Jillian Hosid, Olivia and Chloe Rosenberg, Maya and Jacob Snyder. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerome Rosenberg, siblings, Rabbi Judah Nadich, Fannie Gurevitch and Gertie Liss and parents, Isaac and Nettie Nadich.

Mom had an astounding mind and an enormous heart. She was a poet, an artist, a musician, an actress, a comedienne. She lived a long and full life embraced by all who knew her.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn her passing and, because of the world situation, we cannot properly celebrate her life and legacy together. But as our brilliant mother would tell us-"things are worse for so many who are sick and dying" and we will celebrate our wonderful mama together when we are able.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -