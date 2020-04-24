|
Esther Rosenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving children, Neil (Nancie) Rosenberg, Stephen (Fran) Rosenberg, Judi (Scott) Edwards and Henry (Susan) Rosenberg; grandchildren, Amanda Rosenberg, Frank Cohen, Laura (Jared) Hosid, Andrew (Jen) Rosenberg, Courtney (Jason) Snyder, Jared (Lauren) Edwards, Jason, Geri, Jaclyn and Jamie Rosenberg; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Talia and Jillian Hosid, Olivia and Chloe Rosenberg, Maya and Jacob Snyder. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerome Rosenberg, siblings, Rabbi Judah Nadich, Fannie Gurevitch and Gertie Liss and parents, Isaac and Nettie Nadich.
Mom had an astounding mind and an enormous heart. She was a poet, an artist, a musician, an actress, a comedienne. She lived a long and full life embraced by all who knew her.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn her passing and, because of the world situation, we cannot properly celebrate her life and legacy together. But as our brilliant mother would tell us-"things are worse for so many who are sick and dying" and we will celebrate our wonderful mama together when we are able.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020