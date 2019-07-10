|
Esther Rosenstock (nee Bugatch), of Baltimore, passed away on July 9, 2019 at the age of 79. She was predeceased by her loving husband Louis Rosenstock. She is survived by her children Jill Rosenstock (Daniel Gabel), Ellen Rosenstock (George Bacharach) and Kim (Braeme) Glaun, her brother Budd (Nan) Bugatch, her sister in law Judy Hyman, her grandchildren Jessica and Jamie Gabel, Henry and Jack Glaun. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Edith Bugatch.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 12, at 12 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Women's Giving Circle, c/o Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422 Baltimore, MD 21298-9388 Attention: BWGC or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please see Sol Levinson & Bros. website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019