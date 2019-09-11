|
Esther Scarff was born March 1925 in Harford County and was a lifelong resident until her passing on September 7, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Forest Hill, MD the daughter of Walter Thomas Gross and Doris Evelyn (Stokes) Gross. She grew up on a farm on Grier Nursery Road in Forest Hill and later married a childhood friend whom she really didn't like very much during their elementary school years. As she grew older, her unlikeable friend turned into her sweetheart; on September 4, 1943 she married Robert Scarff. They celebrated many years together. She became a widow in July 2005; they had been married 62 years.
Esther was a homemaker until the children were grown and left home. She then returned to the workforce in 1970, working for the unemployment office in Bel Air, taking claims for people who had lost a job. She retired in May 1986 when she and Robert embarked on a new adventure.
They packed up a small recreational vehicle and went traveling across the United States and Nova Scotia. Upon returning home, they set up a small nursery with several greenhouses and sold beautiful plants in the spring.
Esther was a dedicated lifelong member of Centre Methodist Church located in Forest Hill. She passionately wanted to live a life honoring God, which reflected in the way she cared for her family and her interactions with friends and the community.
She loved planning, preparing food and entertaining. An invitation for dinner was a very special occasion for all who attended. Also, she was a craft enthusiast, decorating her home and friend's homes with her handiwork.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Karl), son Robert (Tammy), grandson Brian (Karey) and two great-grandchildren Alex and Anna.
The family will be hosting a memorial service to celebrate her life at Centre Church in Forest Hill on September 21, 2019 at 7pm. Friends and family may call from 6-7pm one hour prior to the service. Please no flowers; If you wish to honor her, do so by making a donation in her name to Centre Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019