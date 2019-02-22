|
On February 21, 2019, Esther Steinberg (nee Blumberg); beloved wife of the late Benjamin Steinberg; devoted mother of Sharon (Ira) Albert and Marla (Steve) Lipman; beloved sister of Irene Wolpert and the late Samuel Blumberg; adored grandmother of Mindi (Ivan) Lutwin, Caren (Harrison) Bloom and Lisa Lipman (fiancé Ryan Varnauskas); cherished great-grandmother of Brooke and Allison Lutwin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 24, at 10 am. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Weinberg House, 16 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 3041 Fallstaff Road, Unit 605-D (The Towers), Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday.
