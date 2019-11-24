|
|
Esther Keleman Walsh, former Insurance Agent and Timonium resident, died on November 8, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic, following a short battle with Leukemia. She was 73 and of the Catholic faith.
Esther was the daughter of the late Louis Keleman Jr. and Jean Geritz. Born in Cleveland, she spent her formative years in Maryland, and later transitioned to St. Johns, Florida. She graduated from Milford Mill High School and earned a B.S. in Liberal Arts from Notre Dame of Maryland University. Following successful positions with Equitable, Weyerhauser, and Liberty Mutual; Esther devoted her remaining years to family and close friends. "People just need to be remembered" was her motto.
While she never passed up a good estate sale, she loved her books, and enjoyed photography, needlepointing, knitting, attending Quilt Shows and she never missed an episode of Jeopardy.
Esther is survived by her loving family, husband of 36 years, Brian and son, Trevor Cantwell Walsh.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019