Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
6428 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel A. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel A. Nelson Notice
On Saturday, June 29, 2019; Ethel A. Nelson (nee Breckenridge) joined her beloved late husband Joseph B. Nelson Sr; devoted mother of Joseph B. Nelson Jr, Donna Italiano, Patricia Trotta, John A. Nelson, and the late Timothy S. Nelson; cherished grandmother of Kristan, Kari, Anne, Susan, Sara, Joseph, Emily, Lauryn and Delaney, Richard Tyler; also survived by 9 great grandchildren.

Family and friends may call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, 21212. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now