On Saturday, June 29, 2019; Ethel A. Nelson (nee Breckenridge) joined her beloved late husband Joseph B. Nelson Sr; devoted mother of Joseph B. Nelson Jr, Donna Italiano, Patricia Trotta, John A. Nelson, and the late Timothy S. Nelson; cherished grandmother of Kristan, Kari, Anne, Susan, Sara, Joseph, Emily, Lauryn and Delaney, Richard Tyler; also survived by 9 great grandchildren.
Family and friends may call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, 21212. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 6, 2019