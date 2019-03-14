Ethel Christina (Chris) Cole, 91 of Laurel passed away March 10, 2019. She was born in Haddonfield, New Jersey to Thomas Brice Connell and Grace Smith Connell in1927. She moved to Maryland at age 6 and graduated from Laurel High school in 1945.Chris was a member of The Laurel Senior Frienship Club, where she was the Chairman of the Newsletter Distribution Committee for many years and an avid Bingo player. She also enjoyed working on their yard sales and traveling with the group.She retired from the United States Department of Agriculture, Beltsville location, with 26 years of service as a secretary in 1986. During her first years of employment, she worked at Fort Meade assisting the soldiers being discharged from their World War II service with their exiting process. Chris was a world traveler and enjoyed every opportunity to hop on a train, ship or bus to explore places in the United States and countries around the world. When at home, you could find her helping her huband, Charles, with their vegetable stand and attending the many funtions of her grandchildren..She is survived by her two daughters Elizabeth Cole Fleming (Robert) and Susan B. Cole, five grandchildren, Robert C. Fleming (Erin), David C. Fleming(Shelena), Meri E. Fleming(Jonathan Vigneulle), Daniel J. Techau(Melanie Hill), and Matthew B. Techau and two great-granddaughters, Allison F. Fleming and Amanda H. Fleming and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Cole, both parents and a sister Elizabeth Dustin.Visitation will be on Friday March 15, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm tp 8 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home P.A., 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, Laurel, MD Memorial donations may be made to the Laurel Senior Friendship Club. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary