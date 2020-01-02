Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Ethel GILL
On December 27, 2019. Ethel Gill (nee deMercado), beloved wife of the late Lloyd L. Gill, devoted mother of Judy Gill, Jerry Gill, Bonnie Harting , David Gill and the late Larry Gill; dear mother-in-law of Ann Pumphrey, Dennis Harting, Jill Gill and Sharon Gill, loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10am at the funeral home followed by interment in Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020
