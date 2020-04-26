|
Ethel Wollach Klavens passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 98. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Klavens (David L.) Hutner, Stefanie Klavens, and Julie Klavens; granddaughter, Elana Klavens Hutner; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Sidney R. Klavens; parents, Louis and Matel Wollach; and five sisters.
Ethel was the moving force behind large and lovingly remembered extended family gatherings for many decades. She loved to cook and bake, had a great passion for bridge, and was a long-time loyal follower of The New Yorker magazine.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Simon Wiesenthal Center, 1399 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020