Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Chapel
6811 Campfield Rd
Baltimore, MD
Ethel Lorene Rishel


1927 - 2019
Ethel Lorene Rishel Notice
On October 13, 2019 Ethel Lorene Rishel age 92, born February 3, 1927 in Berwick, PA. She was the daughter of the late William and Iota Wilkinson, the beloved wife of the late William J. Rishel, the mother of Kathie Ashkenes (Michael), James Rishel (Barbara), Sherry Rishel and the late Robert Rishel, grandmother of 6, and great grandmother of 14. Ethel's working life included being a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and nursing in hospital and school settings. Among her pleasures were travelling, crocheting and reading; among her delights were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Augsburg Lutheran Chapel, 6811 Campfield Rd., Baltimore, MD 21207 on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
