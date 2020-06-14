On June 10, 2020 Ethel Margaret Anderson; devoted wife of the Frederick Anderson and the late Roy Harris; loving mother of Betty K. Kim and her husband Dr. Charles Kim , Leah Marie Kosiba and her husband Timothy, and Kevin Leroy Harris ;cherished grandmother of Jessica , Brett, Gabriel, Ryan, Thomas, Jacob, and Lauren ;great grandmother of Jemma. Ethel is survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends from Toppers Majorette and Drum Corp. and Maryland General Hospital.



Graveside Services will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens( Please meet at the lake).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store